US pilot's wife pays heartbreaking tribute to new husband lost in North Sea crash

The wife of the US pilot from RAF Lakenheath who died yesterday has issued a tribute to her 'absolute best friend'.

1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron, died when his F-15C came down off Flamborough in the North Sea.

He first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in February.

1st Lt Allen, who was known as Kage, had only been married for four months. His widow Hannah posted on Facebook to say how much she loved him.