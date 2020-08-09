The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the risk of thunderstorms in the Anglia region until Monday 17 August 2020.

The Met Office says: "While some areas stay dry, others could see severe thunderstorms, with possible sudden flooding, or damage from lightning or hail."

The warning is in force until Monday 17 August 2020

The greatest chance of impactful showers is expected to be in the southern half of this warning area, where afternoon showers are more likely to be slow moving and prolonged.

The Met Office weather warning for Thursday 14 August says: "Areas of showers and thunderstorms associated with a hot and humid air mass stranded across the southern half of the UK are expected to continue through Friday, with some continuing overnight into Saturday morning.

"Many areas encompassed by this warning will miss the thunderstorms altogether, but where they occur, heavy rain (20-30mm in an hour, and possibly as much as 50mm in 2 to 3 hours), frequent lightning, and in some places large hail are all potential hazards.

Read more: ITV meteorologist Chris Page uses a kitchen sink experiment to demonstrate how thunderstorms form

What to expect

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

There is a small chance that fast flowing or deep floodwater could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses

There is a slight chance of damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds

There is small chance that spray, sudden flooding, standing water and/or hail will result in rapidly changing, dangerous driving conditions

If flooding occurs, road closures are possible, with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services

There is a slight chance power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service will be lost

There are further Met Office warnings for thunderstorms and heavy showers for some areas into the weekend and next week.

Saturday

The hot and humid airmass across the southern half of the UK will help to develop some further heavy showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Many areas may well miss the thunderstorms, but where they occur 20-30mm is possible in an hour and up to 40mm in 2 to 3 hours.

Lightning and hail are also potential hazards. These storms could well be slow moving, giving large rainfall totals where these occur.

Sunday and Monday

Areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Sunday, with some persisting into the late evening.

A similar day on Monday, though the thunderstorms more likely to clear earlier in the evening.

Many areas within the warning area will miss the thunderstorms altogether, but where they occur , the heavy rain (15-25mm) is expected in an hour, and as much as 40mm in 2 or 3 hours.

Thunderstorms are likely to be accompanied by hail , lightning and gusty winds.

