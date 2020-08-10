- Watch a full report from ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell.

A life-size sculpture of a seal with a frisbee stuck around its neck in Norfolk will tour beaches this summer.

The Friends Of Horsey Seals charity launched the flying rings campaign last year after a series of seals were injured by the plastic toys around the East Anglia coast.

In 2017, a seal nicknamed 'Mrs Frisbee' was rescued at Horsey beach after being found with a frisbee embedded in her neck.

At least two more seals were taken to an RSPCA centre at East Winch, near King's Lynn, for treatment by early 2019.

In each case, staff cut the plastic ring off and nursed the seal back to health.

The model, which is made by a local artist and funded by Cromer town council, will be taken to beaches urging people not to use plastic frisbees and to raise awareness of the threat posed by the toys.

The sculpture called 'Sealy' is sat on a base of flying rings cut in half.

"We are not anti-fun, but I wish people would not take them (flying rings) onto the beach but rather buy solid discs instead", Alison Charles, manager of RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, said.

"It's just horrendous, I removed a ring from one seal and I thought her head was going to fall off because the wound was so deep and so horrible.<

"This poor animal had suffered because someone had bought a cheap flying ring."