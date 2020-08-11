Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's David Hughes

Construction work on Norwich Castle's historic Keep is underway.

The £13.5m project will transform the Keep back into a 12th Century royal palace and recreate all five levels, from basement to battlements, making it fully accessible for the first time in 900 years.

It is one of the biggest heritage projects currently underway in the UK.

"This is one of the most exciting times in the 900 year history of the castle", Cllr Margaret Dewsbury for Norfolk County Council said.

"We’re so pleased to announce that the construction project has begun.

"After such a testing time nationally and locally over the past few months, the Norwich Castle: Royal Palace Reborn project is a cause for optimism and is a major investment in the future of the city and the county.

"We look forward to seeing the results of this fantastic project which will secure Norwich Castle’s future as a jewel in Norfolk’s and the UK’s heritage crown.”

Working conditions during the construction phase will follow the government’s Covid-19 distancing guidelines.

The project will transform the Keep’s internal spaces by reinstating its medieval floors and rooms that enables people to explore and experience a Norman royal palace and itsstories.

The Keep is expected to be open by 2022 and will include: