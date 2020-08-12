Extra psychological help will be given to critical care patients at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilot project will support patients and their families and carers who may be at risk of developing mental health problems.

“Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic alerted us to the psychological needs of patients admitted to critical care, it is important to recognise that a substantial body of evidence attests to the impact of critical illness on an individual’s mental health", Dr John Davies at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said.

“This new project is helping us to provide care to patients who might not necessarily come to the attention of mental health services.

It comes as health leaders warn the NHS should "brace itself for a rising tide of patients needing mental health support."

The NHS Confederation said people needing support and treatment are at risk of not getting the care they need and their conditions deteriorating. While the peak of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital came earlier this year, a new report from the Confederation warned that the peak in demand for mental health care is "yet to come".

It said mental health bodies need "intensive support and investment" to prepare for it.