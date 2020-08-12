Up to fifth of permanent staff at the Royal and Derngate Theatre in Northampton are facing redundancy. The theatre say they've been left with no other choice following the impact of the pandemic.

It follows the government's announcement last week that further guidance on theatres operating indoors without social distancing in place will not be released before November at the earliest.

We are so sorry to make this announcement today and know that the news will come as a disappointment for many. While social distancing measures remain in place, performances of this scale and spectacle are simply not financially viable in our auditoriums as we wouldn’t have anywhere near enough seats safely available to cover our costs.

This year's Dick Whittington pantomine has also been pushed back until Christmas 2021. Their annual Made in Northampton Christmas show has also had to be cancelled.

Attending our pantomime and Made in Northampton family show is an important tradition for so many families across Northamptonshire and it is heart-breaking that we won’t be able to welcome the nearly 50,000 audience members that normally visit our theatres during the festive season. We will continue to explore how we might create other smaller scale events and activities this Christmas.

Customers are asked not to contact the theatre at this stage. All customers will be contacted directly and automatically transferred to the closest equivalent performance in 2021. Further transfers, gift vouchers or a refund will then become available if customers cannot make their rescheduled performance date.

The Royal and Derngate earns nearly 90% of its income through ticket sales and bar revenue all of which were wiped out overnight when it closed to the public on 18th March.

We are grateful for the generous support of our audiences donating to our ‘Bring Us Back Together’ campaign and attending our Drive In at Delapre season. Additionally, the fundraising efforts of our brilliant teams, the grants made available by our local stakeholders and the significant support we’ve received from Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund.

The theatre's management will be applying to the Government's Cultural Recovery Fund for further lifeline support. For now, they will be focusing on reimagining their business model to take them forward until then. That includes making redundancies affecting up to 20% of their permanent workforce.