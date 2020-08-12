Four men and a woman have been arrested during a major police operation in Cambridgeshire.

More than 100 officers were involved in six raids across Huntingdon as part of a crackdown on serious and organised drug crime. Cash, drugs and mobile phones were seized in the operation.

Officers descended on the properties in Bradshaw Close, Beaton Crescent, Sapley Park, Surrey Road, The Whaddons and St Barnabas Court. The arrests were as follows:

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, money laundering and affray.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

Drugs bring misery to those who become addicted. They can also lead to a life of crime as people offend in order to feed their habit. “We’re committed to protecting our communities and will continue to target and seek to bring justice to those who supply controlled drugs in our county.

The five people arrested have currently been released on bail and are due to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on 4th September.