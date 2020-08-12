Watch a report from ITV News reporter Dani Crawshaw

Businesses in the East of England that are still unsure when they'll be allowed to fully reopen have expressed confusion and frustration at the ongoing restrictions.

It comes as the UK officially enters its largest recession ever. The country's GDP has fallen a massive 20 percent in the three months to June.

At the beginning of August, Beauty Box salon in Saffron Walden expected to fully reopen.

The government did a last minute u-turn, delaying the decision on close contact treatments like facials.

Founder Judy Redfern told ITV News Anglia: "Not letting us know until hours before we're supposed to be doing something, it feels like a lot of decisions are made on the hoof, and it's not consistent".

Rachel Overall, who's a wedding planner, is also facing uncertainty as receptions still can't take place.

She describes the impact on her business as "humongous" and "unfair".

"it very much feels like there's one rule for one and one for another -weddings have definitely been forgotten about.

"To see that couples could go to the pub with their friends and their family but they can't have a small intimate wedding dinner with their friends or family is really really difficult."

In the arts industry, the pandemic continues to take its toll.

Up to a fifth of staff at The Royal and Derngate in Northampton are being made redundant.

On Thursday night, music venues and theatres, like Cambridge Junction, turned their lights red - to signify the threat of job losses in the sector.

Rachel Drury is the co-founder of Collusion, an arts not-for-profit based at Cambridge Junction Theatre.

"We will lose a lot of great talent in many different areas," Rachel said.

"That's particularly true of people who maybe don't have the financial support from parents or from other means to help them stay in the sector, so it really does create a challenge for diversity in the sector".

Restrictions are due to be reviewed by Friday. Many businesses desperately hope that this time, they will be eased.