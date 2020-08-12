Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Charlie Frost

Cambridge Botanic Garden is giving out seedlings of its rare Agave plant, which can grow to the height of a double decker bus.

The plant, which had been housed in one of the garden's greenhouses since 1962, has died after flowering for the first time last year.

Now seedlings are being offered for free to allow any gardeners willing to take on the challenge of growing their own Agave.

"It sat there for a very long time, getting bigger and bigger , but doing very little and then suddenly there's this big explosion, this big flowering," said Alex Summers, supervisor of the glasshouse at the Botanic Garden.

"Post that it produces a hell of a lot of seed and that seed is the next generation."

The Botanic Garden is planning to plant another Agave of their own, but it will come from seedlings cultivated at the Millenium Seed Bank operated by Kew Gardens in Sussex.

The height of the Agave, a native of Central America which can be used to make tequila, has caused problems for the Botanic Garden over the past two decades; in December 2000 it broke a pane of glass as it grew through the greenhouse roof.

It was one of the most incredible flowering spikes I’ve seen throughout my time here.

The seedlings are being snapped up quickly, but Alex said it does not take too much to get them bedded in.

He provided advice for anyone looking to grown their own Agave: "Whilst there’s a lot of plant there there’s not much root [on the seedling]. All a person would need to do is drop that down one to two centimetres, just to anchor it in a nice free draining mix, and once it's sat in the mix, water it in and then water it on a weekly basis, right through to about October which will get the plant rooting."