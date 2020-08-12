MK Dons have sold midfielder Alex Gilbey to League One rivals Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has won the Dons' Player of the Year award for the past two seasons.

In total, Gilbey made 105 appearances for the Dons after joining from Wigan Athletic in 2017, scoring 11 goals.

The former Colchester trainee's contract was due to expire in 10 months time and the Dons took the decision to cash in on him this summer instead of risk losing him for nothing.

Gilbey has agreed a three-year deal at The Valley.

It is disappointing to lose Alex but this was an opportunity he wanted to take up, and we have to respect that.

“Ultimately, this was a move that was right for both parties, given Alex’s desire to join Charlton and the offer that we received for his services," manager Russell Martin said.

“We are grateful to Alex for his outstanding contribution during his time at the Football Club, and we wish him all the best moving forwards.”