Two hospitals in Bedfordshire say patients won't have noticed any difference, even though they merged at the height of the pandemic.

Bedford Hospital and the Luton and Dunstable joined forces on 1st April.

They say the covid outbreak helped speed up improvements such as rolling out new technology to help the tema work together remotely.

Funding of almost £100m to redevelop the Luton and Dunstable site proved the catalyst for the merger into the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust's Deputy Chief Executive Cathy Jones says the aim is to bring out the best of both hospitals and they are building on what they have learnt during the pandemic.

We've been very careful that our patients shouldn't see any impact, certainly in these early days. We haven't made any changes that should be visible to patients.

Publicity about the merger was scaled back so clinical teams could work on treating coronavirus patients.