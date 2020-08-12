Norwich City Chief Operating Officer Ben Kensell speaking with ITV News Anglia

Norwich City hope to be considered for a test event venue to welcome fans back at Carrow Road, should government guidelines allow.

The club has reported an income shortfall of twelve million pounds because of COVID-19, and have contingencies in place for a further three million.

Despite this Chief Operating Officer Ben Kensell says the club's in a relatively healthy state, helped by partnerships with businesses plus the support of thirty-seven thousand fans through Season Ticket holders and memberships.

Those twenty-two thousand season ticket holders supported us and continue to support us phenomenally. And we need that as a club, that's the lifeblood of our football club. We certainly need it going forward.

We want to have a packed stadium, as soon as possible and as soon as it's safe to do so. But equally at the same time we've got plans in place that allow us to use this as a test venue with a reduced capacity, possibly up to six thousand initially.

The club lost it's Premier League status having failed to pick up a single point when the season resumed following it's postponement due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

City also furloughed staff in the wake of COVID-19. but they're determined to avoid making redundancies as they plan ahead for their SkyBet EFL Championship campaign.

I think one of the key things has been communication. We've had to communicate with not just our own staff but part-time staff as well. We try to be as close a family as we can be during this period.