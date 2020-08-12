Six-year-old Poppy Maxwell from Peterborough in Cambridgeshire is set to complete a marathon to raise money for Cancer research. She decided to take on the challenge after her teacher was diagnosed with the disease.

She started last month and so far she's raised more than £2,000.

Six-year-old Poppy had only ever previously run around 100m doing fun runs in the past. However, after seeing a Cancer Research advert on TV, she decided she wanted to fundraise to help find a cure.

A few weeks ago we got the news that Poppy's teacher had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and one evening we were watch TV and an advert came on for Cancer Research. She sort of very quietly said "that's what my teacher's got". So, we had a chat about it and decided that we were going to do some running and it went from there really.

Initially, Poppy considered 10km in 10 days but wanted to push herself to 20km and then settled on 42km which would be a 26.2 miles marathon equivalent. Only expecting to raise £100, Poppy has been inundated with support from her school and family and friends.

She runs close to home with her family and has been completing the marathon in 2km-3km bursts around Yaxley, Ferry Meadows and even Holkham Beach.

Dad Gary is extremely proud of Poppy.