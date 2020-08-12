Claire McGlasson went to find out more

Students across the region are currently preparing to receive their A Level results on Thursday.

It's a day normally riddled with anxiety and uncertainty, but more so this year due to the pandemic.

After mistakes were made with the grading system in Scotland, the government has announced eleventh hour changes for students here.

Those who get grades lower than those predicted by their teachers will now be able to appeal to use the results of their mock exams earlier in the year.

Some pupils say this is too confusing, and too late.

One student from Cambridgeshire, Dan Ridley, says he has no idea what his A Level grades will be when results are out in less than 24 hours. He says he feels like students have been left in limbo.

It's very very concerning because we can't get an idea of how we did, because obviously if we were to sit the exam we could get an idea of ah that went well that didn't whereas here we have just been left in lockdown just wondering.

Other students from Ramsey are feeling just as unsure.

They've moved the goalposts again and a really stressful time has suddenly become even more confusing.

I think students are owed an apology.

An apology was given in Scotland this week after students protested against a moderation system which they claimed penalised those at disadvantaged schools.

The Government in England, however, stands by its system.

We are confident that our system is robust and fair but we've added this extra safety net just so that we've captured all the young people who might be unhappy with the results.

When exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers were asked to assess what they thought each pupil would achieve. They were then asked to put each student in rank order with each grade boundary.

Those marks would be standardised by the exam regulator Ofqul based on:

Previous results in that subject

Prior attainment of the year group

Results of the school or college in recent years.

The latest news was welcomed by the principal at Coplestone High School in Ipswich. He said:

"The announcement that they are going to look at mock results from the spring as well as the results from the statistical model, I think can only be a good thing because it is giving students another option. Alongside of course, the possibility of resitting in the autumn term which is what they have been talking about today with their triple lock."

