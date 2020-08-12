A number of business sectors continue to struggle, especially with the UK now officially in recession. However, for some entrepreneurs in the region, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic hasn't deterred them from starting a brand-new business.

Nathaniel Humphreys is one of them. He started up a fruit and veg delivery service in Cambridgeshire during lockdown and has even managed to secure a market stall in the Fenland towns of March and Holbeach.

Packing up punnets of cherries wasn't something Nathaniel had ever considered doing before, but what started as a community stall just to help neighbours in his street in Wisbech has become a full-blown delivery service.

For him, the business was never about making money:

We really wanted to help people who really needed it and we've had so many letters of thanks and emails from people to say "without you guys we wouldn't have been able to get our fruit and veg, we're really really pleased and thanks ever so much for what you've done". So, for us, it was always about helping people.

In Ely, fitness instructors Alice Loombe and Sara Ford also putting in place plans to create their own health and wellbeing hub. They hope to welcome people who have perhaps had no space to exercise in their homes during lockdown, or have simply felt copped up.

Luckily some funding came in that we'd applied for from Sport England so then that kind of meant that we could actually go ahead with it and we think it's really gonna be needed after the lockdown's over. I mean a lot of people are gonna need a sense of community and mental wellbeing is gonna be really kind of an important part of life afterwards.

Ross Ratcliffe is the owner of a new will writing business based at Dereham in Norfolk. The firm was founded during the pandemic, and now they plan to open another office in Norwich in October.

The British public have a tendency not to want to talk about death. I think some people they sort of have the fear about going and sitting down and having a difficult conversation with a solicitor. Ultimately, it's a reality that we try to make easier for everyone.

These start-ups are just a few of many in our region. The owners have found their services are in demand, fueled by the way the Coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives.