Watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes.

Gardeners at the world famous King's College at Cambridge University have been able to watch their new wildflower meadow flourish in one of its historic lawns due to the pandemic.

The new 'eco meadow' was planted back in October to boost biodiversity, and the time has now come for it to be mowed and turned into bales.

Once the bails are actually all in and secure as you can see, then we will be offering them to other colleges within the university because they still contain a huge amount of wildflower seed.

The college's gardens committee had to formally approve the plan to turn part of the lawn into a meadow, and it has been hailed a great success for the gardening team.

Gardeners from Trinity College have been helping out with their baling machine and the college hopes that cutting the meadow back should encourage more wildflowers to grow.