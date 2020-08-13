Paul Goodman, Fireman in Group Commander at Suffolk and Fire Rescue Service told ITV News Anglia that the fire is now under control.

Fire crews are still at the site in Parham. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze involving hazardous materials at a site in Parham.

The fire is believed to have started when equipment overheated during a manufacturing process at a fibreglass moulding plant near Parham airfield.

Residents in Parham are being urged to stay inside until the smoke has cleared. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a fire at a premises at Parham Airfield at 9:43am.

Fire crews are currently tackling the fire at the airfield. Credit: ITV News Anglia

On arrival crews found a large, single storey factory building to be on fire, which used to be used in the production of fibreglass moulding.

13 appliances and approximately 50 firefighters are currently on scene.

Residents in Parham are being urged to stay inside until the smoke has cleared. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Crews have now surrounded the fire and are making good progress.

Due to the volume of smoke coming from the incident, all local residents and businesses are asked to keep doors and windows closed. People are asked to avoid driving in the Parham area, which is between Framlingham to the west and Stratford St Andrew to the east.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service confirmed it has now surrounded the fire and is making "good progress" with extinguishing it. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The fire service has confirmed that there have been no casualties, although the East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk Police are on scene to assist.