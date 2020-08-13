A man has been jailed for causing a crash which killed a "much-loved father, grandfather, son and brother" from Northamptonshire.

Ross Simms, of Pendlebury Drive in Leicester, lost control of his Nissan and crashed into 81-year-old Terrance White driving on the other side of the road.

The 27-year-old admitted causing death by careless driving as well as driving with no insurance at the time of the crash, which happened on Hardwater Road near Great Doddington in January 2019.

Simms' driving also led to a woman and young child in his car sustaining serious injuries.

He was sentenced to three years for the offence of careless driving and 15 months for having no insurance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, 10 August. His time in prison will be 18 months in total, with the rest of his sentence served on licence.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Mahesh Patel, of Northamptonshire Police, said: "The devastation Ross Simms' actions have caused cannot be measured. Terry was a much-loved father, grandfather, son and brother, and leaves behind family and friends, who all thought the absolute world of him. No sentence will ever make up for his death. "I hope Simms is aware, that as result of his reckless use of the road, he has left a family completely and forever heartbroken and I hope he will use his time in prison to reflect on this fact. "

Mr White's family also paid tribute to him upon conclusion of the trial, revealing the crash meant he missed seeing his mother reach 100 years old.

His two daughters and son, Melanie, Suzanne and Andrew, said: "The sudden loss of our father has not only affected our family but also his close friends and past students who he taught. "The stress of trying to understand and come to terms with what happened, having to sell the family home and taking care of other matters, while also having to deal with an investigation and court case, has put a huge strain on all of the family. "He was a huge part of all our lives and we all miss him so much. We had so many special family celebrations we were looking forward to sharing with him, and these have just not been the same without him. "His grandson, Jacob, misses him greatly. Every other weekend he visited Dad, where they enjoyed playing games at the park or going to feed the ducks. Since Dad has gone, Jacob still gets upset that he can't go to see him anymore. "He was also very close to his mum, who was 99-years-old, when he died. He was the one person who had been in her life the longest. We were all looking forward to celebrating her 100th birthday in January, but after Dad's death her health deteriorated and she passed away last September."