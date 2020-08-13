In a secluded lakeside spot at Bawsey Country Park, a candle flickers in the breeze.

A tribute left by the heartbroken friends and family of Kristers Bednarskis, who died on Saturday (August 8) - two days after his 22nd birthday.

The Tesco warehouse worker, who lived in Peterborough after emigrating from Latvia, had visited the park near King's Lynn on a day out with his girlfriend.

Swimming is banned at the disused quarry pit - steep drops and hidden dangers lurk beneath the water's surface.

But Kristers was among many visitors who had decided to enter the lake on one of the hottest days of the year.

Hours later, water rescue teams were pulling his body from the water.

"He has left a mark in everyone's hearts," said Ilja Jevtusenko, who wasn't there on the day his best friend died.

"He was such an amazing person - someone I could speak to when I'm feeling down.

"Everything just gets taken away within seconds. I'll just never forget him. He'll be with us all the time."

The tragedy comes seven years after two people drowned in the lakes at Bawsey - a 16-year-old boy who'd got intro trouble in the water and a 41-year-old man from King's Lynn who'd swum out to look for him.

The park's owner said he was "truly devastated" and that safety measures had been stepped up.

He said that, just a few weeks ago, staff had received training from the fire service on using rescue throw ropes.

More warning signs had also been installed - trying to make sure that the message that swimming is banned is "clear for visitors of all nationalities."

Ilja, who grew up with Kristers in Peterborough after moving from Lithuania, urged people to consider the risks before entering lakes.

"In Eastern Europe, it's the norm to go to a lake to swim when the weather is hot," he said.

"The signs are ignored quite often. You'd never think that kind of thing can happen to you when you're here - but obviously it did."

Ilja has set up an online fundraising page to cover the cost of Kristers' funeral. More than £5,000 was donated in just three days.