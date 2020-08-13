Detectives investigating the 2015 murder of Northampton pensioner David Brickwood have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old London man was arrested in the capital last night (Wednesday, August 12) and is due to be interviewed today by investigating officers in Northampton.

Mr Brickwood, a 74-year-old scrap metal dealer, was found stabbed and beaten in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

A subsequent inquest was told he had suffered 35 separate injuries.The five-year investigation has included a number of appeals by Northamptonshire Police who also worked with the BBC’s Crimewatch programme on a reconstruction of the murder in early 2016.