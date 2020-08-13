Detectives investigating the 2015 murder of Northampton pensioner David Brickwood have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.A 26-year-old London man was arrested in the capital last night (Wednesday, August 12) and is due to be interviewed today by investigating officers in Northampton.

Flower were left outside the scene after the murder. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Brickwood, a 74-year-old scrap metal dealer, was found stabbed and beaten in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of  September 26, 2015.

The 74-year-old was found stabbed at his home.

A subsequent inquest was told he had suffered 35 separate injuries.The five-year investigation has included a number of appeals by Northamptonshire Police who also worked with the BBC’s Crimewatch programme on a reconstruction of the murder in early 2016.

Tributes were made to the 74-year old and flowers were left outside his home. Credit: ITV News Anglia