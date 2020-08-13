Watch ITV News Anglia coverage reaction to the A Level results in the East of England

The long anticipated wait is over for A Level students across the Anglia region as they receive results for exams that they were not able to sit.

But there is concern over the fairness of the results which came out today. Extraordinary measures were brought in to calculate grades after summer exams were scrapped due to the Covid 19 Pandemic.

One school principal branded them a total disappointment and a leading educationalist said there's evidence disadvantaged pupils may have suffered under the new ways in which the results were worked out.

Around 300,000 school leavers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving calculated grades to help them progress onto university, work or training after this summer’s exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

On Thursday morning students were emailed results or went into school to receive them, with the UCAS website crashing as teens waiting anxiously to find out if they had got into their chosen university.

In England, 36 of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted and 3% were down two grades.

However, the A Level pass rate in the East of England is 98.3%, an 0.7% increase from last year.

A total of 415,600 people, from the UK and overseas, have had university places confirmed, up 1.6% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.

After mistakes were made with the grading system in Scotland earlier in the week ,the government announced late on Tuesday that students in England will have the “safety net” of being able to use mock exam results as the basis for an appeal if they are higher than the calculated grade.

On Wednesday students spoke to ITV News Anglia saying that they felt that they had been left in limbo when it came to their results and felt anxious about what could happen next.

It came hours after Scotland’s Education Secretary announced that moderated calculated grades would be scrapped following an outcry after more than 124,000 results were downgraded.

At Prince William School in Peterborough, Headteacher Elizabeth Dormor has congratulated students for their results.