Peterborough United's new stadium should be ready to open in January 2023, the club have confirmed.

Work on the project was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the plans are now back underway.

Posh agreed a "memorandum of understanding" with the city council back in February for the ground to be built in the Embankment area of the city.

The new stadium would have a capacity of 19,500 and would be used for 200 events a year.

The concept for the stadium was inspired by Ferencváros' Groupama Aréna after Peterborough's co-owners visited Hungary.

Posh have played at their current home of London Road, now called the Weston Homes Stadium for sponsorship reasons, since 1934.

“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with the Peterborough City Council and shared our vision of the future and they have been extremely positive, and we have worked well together," co-owner Stewart Thompson said.

"Nobody could foresee how coronavirus would affect everything, but despite a pause in our progress, it is great that we now have the green light to continue down our path and look forward to moving into the new stadium, which will not only be fantastic for the football club but for the surrounding community too, in January 2023.”

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have signed former Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old has spent time on loan at Rochdale, Bolton Wanderers and Southend United in the past.

“He is a good size, a lovely footballer, left-footed and I think he will fit in really well," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"We enquired about getting him on-loan previously, but something happened at Manchester United and it didn’t materialise, so it is great to get it done now. He is on a free now and I think he will be a good signing for us."