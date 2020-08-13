Norwich City defender Sam Bryam will miss the start of the new Championship season after undergoing another operation on his hamstring.

The right-back has been out of action since February after he suffered the injury in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Carrow Road.

The 26-year-old developed a cyst after the first bout of surgery and has now undergone a second operation to repair the issue.

It means Max Aarons, who has been linked with a move away from the club, and youngsters Bali Mumba and Jordan Thomas are the Canaries' remaining right-back options ahead of the big kick-off on September 12.

It remains to be seen if Norwich will look to dip back into the transfer market in that area with Bryam set to be sidelined until the October international break.