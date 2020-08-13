Mark Molesley speaks with ITV Anglia

Southend United have dipped into the National League to appoint their new First Team manager

Mark Molesley joins the Shrimpers on three year contract from Weymouth, who recently secured promotion to English Football's fifth tier via the National League South play-offs.

The 39-year-old combined his managerial role at Weymouth with a coaching position in the U23 side at Bournemouth, and leaves the Vitality Stadium with a glowing reference from the Cherries’ former boss Eddie Howe.

Speaking on Southend's official website Molesley says it's an exciting time for him and Tom Prodomo, who was his assistant at Weymouth

"After speaking with the Chairman I can see he shares the same vision and work ethic to take this club onwards and upwards.

"We’ve got to open up some cracks, open up the wounds a little bit and have a look because we really want to build some strong foundations to take the club onwards and upwards.

A midfielder in his playing days, Molesley came through the youth system at Hayes. Spells at Cambridge, Aldershot Town, Stevenage and Grays Athletic followed before he joined Bournemouth in 2008, making 52 appearances for the south-coast side.

After his departure in 2013, he went onto play for Exeter City, another stint at Aldershot and then Weymouth for two seasons before retiring to become First Team Manager.

It's been six weeks since the Shrimpers parted company with Sol Campbell after their relegation to SkyBet EFL League Two was confirmed.

With the League One campaign ending early because of COVID-19, the Shrimpers lost their Third Tier status after their final position of 22nd was determined on a points per game basis.

The former England International left by mutual consent along with his backroom staff of Hermann Hreiðarsson, Andy Cole and Tony Colbert.