A 16-year-old boy has been charged with breaching a police order banning visitors to a tower block in Bedford.

Chandos Court has been the subject of a partial closure order since the end of July; it only permits residents, their immediate families and support workers to enter the building.

The teenager was arrested by officers carrying out ongoing patrols at the block, which has been associated with drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and exploitation of vulnerable people.

Read more: 'They've come here to exploit others': Officers make eight arrests in major Bedford drug bust

He has been charged with breaching the order and will appear at Luton Youth Court on 22 September.

Inspector Samantha Hunt, of Bedfordshire Police, said their monitoring of the block was part of an effort to "create long term solutions to drive out crime and protect the vulnerable".

She added: "We take reports of these issues very seriously and know the damaging impact drugs and anti-social behaviour can have on our communities, so please continue to report any issues to us. "Our investigation into these issues continues, and we remain committed to stamping out organised crime and exploitation in our community."

The police are working alongside Bedford Borough Council and bpha housing association to reduce criminal activity at Chandos Court.

Kevin Bolt, chief executive of bpha, said: "These actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to working with our partners on a long-term plan to reduce anti-social behaviour, and to making these homes a better place to live for our residents.

"We hope the message is clear that such behaviour in our properties won't be tolerated and that we will carry on working in this joined-up way to ensure progress continues to be made."