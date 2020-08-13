Flash flooding in Collingtree village to the south of Northampton on Thursday morning

The heatwave has sparked torrential downpours in parts of the Anglia region as thunderstorms sweep across the area.

The roof was damaged as lightning struck a school in Cambridgeshire scattering debris into the road.

No-one was injured in the incident at Hardwick Primary School near Cambridge.

An area of thundery weather has moved across Essex, Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire into Northamptonshire bringing heavy downpours and localised flash flooding.

Roads were flooded in Collingtree village near Northampton as drains struggled to cope with the volume of rain water.

Some places had more rain in an hour than would normally fall during a fortnight in August and it was the first significant rain of the month in many places.

Clavering near Saffron Walden in Essex had 30 mm (1.2 inches) in the hour to 10am.

Hourly rainfall totals in the Anglia region on Thursday 13 August 2020

30 mm at Clavering in Essex

28 mm at Wixoe near Haverhill in Suffolk

25 mm at Thurleigh near Bedford

22 mm at Potton in Bedfordshire

21 mm at Bassingbourn in Cambridgeshire

10 mm at Yardley Hastings in Northamptonshire

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings for more severe weather affecting the Anglia region over the next few days.

Thunderstorms can be very localised with some areas hit by torrential downpours while other districts nearby missing the rain altogether.