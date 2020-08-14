Watch Rebecca Haworth's report

In the last few weeks we've all got to know a number of centenarians.

We've met Captain Sir Tom Moore and been introduced to Joan of Park, aka Joan Rich from Felixstowe.

Well now it's time to meet another - Don Keiller from Cambridge The World War two veteran marked his 100th birthday this week - and wanted to do something special to mark it - so he chose skydiving!

Actually Don was looking forward to throwing himself out of a real aircraft, but had settle for indoor skydiving, after a doctor said he couldn't do the real thing, as he explains:

I wanted to do a parachute jump, in fact I paid the money for it, got a date for it and found I couldn't satisfy the conditions, so I've got to put up with this.

It's not just for fun - Don's fundraising for Royal British Legion Industries - a charity close to his heart.

All precautions were taken at the indoor skydive centre in Milton Keynes and three generations of his family took part.

He enjoyed it so much he went up again - and it's believed he's the first 100 year old to do a high indoor skydive.