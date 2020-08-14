The NHS confirmed on Friday that four more patients with coronavirus has died in hospitals in the Anglia region.
It the highest daily figure for nearly a fortnight as the death toll in the region reaches 6,041.
All the deaths were at the North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon. The patients died between 10th and 12th August.
It comes as Northampton sees a trebling of new coronavirus cases in seven days as the town his a new high in its weekly infection rate. The town now has the highest weekly number of positive tests in the country.
Bedfordshire has seen the highest number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region per head of population with 100 in every 100,000.
The lowest death rate is the region is in Norfolk where 54 people have died in every 100,000.
The figure for the Anglia region as a whole is 83 deaths per 100,000 in the population.
Deaths per 100,000 in counties in the Anglia region
Bedfordshire - 100 deaths per 100,000
Cambridgeshire - 60 deaths per 100,000
Essex - 96 deaths per 100,000
Hertfordshire - 92 deaths per 100,000
Milton Keynes - 74 deaths per 100,000
Norfolk - 54 deaths per 100,000
Northamptonshire - 98 deaths per 100,000
Suffolk - 74 deaths per 100,000
Bedfordshire is the three areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.
Find out more about how coronavirus has affected the Anglia region
Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
Listen and subscribe to our podcast
All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus