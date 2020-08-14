The NHS confirmed on Friday that four more patients with coronavirus has died in hospitals in the Anglia region.

It the highest daily figure for nearly a fortnight as the death toll in the region reaches 6,041.

All the deaths were at the North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon. The patients died between 10th and 12th August.

It comes as Northampton sees a trebling of new coronavirus cases in seven days as the town his a new high in its weekly infection rate. The town now has the highest weekly number of positive tests in the country.

Bedfordshire has seen the highest number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region per head of population with 100 in every 100,000.

The lowest death rate is the region is in Norfolk where 54 people have died in every 100,000.

The figure for the Anglia region as a whole is 83 deaths per 100,000 in the population.

Deaths per 100,000 in counties in the Anglia region

Bedfordshire - 100 deaths per 100,000

Cambridgeshire - 60 deaths per 100,000

Essex - 96 deaths per 100,000

Hertfordshire - 92 deaths per 100,000

Milton Keynes - 74 deaths per 100,000

Norfolk - 54 deaths per 100,000

Northamptonshire - 98 deaths per 100,000

Suffolk - 74 deaths per 100,000

Bedfordshire is the three areas of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.