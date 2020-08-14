The Great East Run has become the latest major event in the region to be axed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows the cancellation of Run Norwich which was announced last month.

The event, which takes place in Ipswich, was due to take place on Sunday 20 September 2020. Organisers said the impact of coronavirus meant going ahead with the event was impossible.

Runners who were due to compete will be given the option to roll it over to the next Great East Run, currently scheduled to take place on 26 September 2021, or receive a refund of their entry fee.

Organisers say they are in the process of contacting everyone affected.

We understand this will be disappointing news to all those who were planning to take part, but the safety of participants, spectators and of all those associated with the staging of the events is always our number one priority.

He continued: “Over the past few months we have worked hard to try and find a way to stage the Great East Run while observing social distancing rules, and most importantly, not impacting on our local NHS.

“However, as things stand, and even as the situation improves, it's not going to be possible to meet these goals with any certainty, and so we have concluded that the best course of action is to cancel. We are delighted to be able to offer our runners the opportunity to roll their place over and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2021.

“We want to thank all of our participants and partners for their continued support and understanding.”