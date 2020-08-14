Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes in Northampton

The weekly total of positive tests for Covid-19 in Northampton is at its highest during the entire pandemic.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the town has trebled in the past week and is now the highest in the country. There were 260 positive tests in the seven days to Tuesday 11 August compared with 78 new cases the week before.

The previous highest weekly total of new cases in Northampton during this pandemic was 117 in the week to 13 May 2020.

Most of the new cases were at the Greencore food factory in the town where nearly 300 have been confirmed carriers of coronavirus in the past few weeks. The company has started testing all its staff.

Taking the size of the population into account, the infection rate in Northampton is now higher than Leicester which was subject to a local lockdown.

The NHS also announced on Friday four further coronavirus deaths in the Anglia region, the highest figure announced on one day in the region for nearly two weeks.

All the deaths were at the North West Anglia NHS Trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke in Huntingdon. The patients died between 10th and 12th August.

Although there are warnings that Northampton may be forced into a local lockdown, the town currently remains on Public Health England watch list as an area of "concern" along with Peterborough and Bedford. Luton remains as an area of "enhanced support."

In a briefing Northamptonshire's Director of Public Health Lucy Wightman said the county was still an "area of concern" with the highest number of coronavirus cases than the rest of England.

Across the county the number of new cases has doubled in a week from 142 to 315 in the week to Tuesday.

The leader of Northampton Borough Council, Jonathan Nunn, a Conservative councillor said he had concerns about the "more we might ease."

I don't know if we have any power to prevent people opening in the way the government may be giving guidelines nationally but I'm extremely concerned.

Mr Nunn added: "It is a moral dilemma, I don't shy away from that word moral."

"I'm very keen to tell everybody in Northampton, take all the precautions. It's safe to go and eat in a restaurant if you're in the right areas, give your details, follow the precautions and so on make sure that they take your details."

Across the UK positive coronavirus tests in the UK have hit a two-month high. The daily number published on Friday for positive tests - 1,441 lab-confirmed cases - is the highest since 14 June.

Figures show 104 new cases in Northampton were recorded on Monday and another 104 the following day, pushing the town to the top of the list of highest weekly rates in England.

Northampton's rate shot up to 115.8 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 11 August - from 34.7 in the previous seven days to 4 August.

On Thursday Northamptonshire County Council said 292 people had tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak at Greencore sandwich factory.