A 26-year-old man has been charged with the murder of David Brickwood.

Cameron St Rose, 26, of Forest Gate, London, has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the death of Mr Brickwood

The 74-year-old scrap metal dealer who was found stabbed and beaten in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of September 26, 2015.

A subsequent inquest was told he had suffered 35 separate injuries. The five-year investigation has included a number of appeals by Northamptonshire Police who also worked with the BBC’s Crimewatch programme on a reconstruction of the murder in early 2016.

St Rose will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, August 14).