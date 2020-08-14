A man who coughed on police while claiming to have Coronavirus has been jailed for more than a year.

Luke Smith, 27, of Windsor Road, West Mersea, was sentenced to 16 months at Chelmsford Crown Court. He had admitted two counts of assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage, breach of harassment order and possession of a Class B drug.

Smith was originally arrested after a disturbance in Catchpool Road in Colchester on 25 March. He was found to be in possession of cannabis.

He began to cough on the two police officers while shouting he had Coronavirus. It was unknown at the time if this was true, officer took the appropriate precautions in line with force and national guidance.

During interview he admitted that he only said this because he thought it would mean the officers would release him from custody.

DS Matthew Alexander said

Covid-19 has caused a lot of harm and families have lost loved ones. For it to be used as a weapon and a threat towards police officers is deplorable.

He said police would not tolerate attacks of this nature.

“We will take swift action against anyone looking to assault our officers whilst they work to protect our communities and maintain a visible police presence”.