A 64-year-old man has been jailed for six years after murdering his terminally ill ex-wife.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, from Telford in Shropshire was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

He had previously admitted killing his ex-wife, Cherith Van Der Ploeg, at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Van Der Ploeg was visiting Cherith’s at her care home The Highfields, in Costessey, Norwich earlier this year along with other members of her family.

Cherith had been diagnosed with a terminal illness in January 2020. but her condition had deteriorated, and she had chosen to receive end of life care at her home in Costessey.

She was visited each weekend by her family.

During their visit that day, Van Der Ploeg had asked if he could spend some time alone with her. Aroundtely half an hour later, he called two of Cherith’s family into the living room claiming to have smothered her.

An altercation broke out between Van Der Ploeg and other members of the family before police were called. Van Der Ploeg was arrested

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "This is a tragic case and my thoughts remain with Cherith’s family.

Following a thorough investigation undertaken by the Joint Major Investigation Team, it was established that Van Der Ploeg’s actions were unlikely to have been the result of malice. It appears that he killed his ex-wife, believing it to have been in her and her family’s best interests.

"However, as a result of the early death, Cherith’s daughter and son did not have the opportunity to grieve for their mother, while a police investigation in to the actions of their father took over.

"I hope, now that the sentence has passed, Cherith’s family can take time to come to terms with what has happened.”