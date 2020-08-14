Northampton Town have signed defender Fraser Horsfall on a two-year contract from Macclesfield Town.

The 23-year-old will give the Cobblers much-needed cover at centre-back with Jordan Turnbull having joined Salford City and loanee Scott Wharton having returned to parent club Blackburn Rovers.

Horsfall made 31 appearances for Macclesfield in all competitions last season and will now be given the chance to prove himself at League One level.

"Fraser is a player who is learning and developing the art of defending and is someone we have identified as being on an upward curve," manager Keith Curle said.

"I like his character and the way he has approached his own development. He is an ambitious young man. I think he is a great fit for us and we are a great fit for him at this stage of his career."

Meanwhile, Cobblers captain Charlie Goode continues to be linked with a move away from the PTS Academy Stadium with Championship clubs Middlesbrough and QPR both reported to have submitted offers.