The now traditional kit launch video features renowned violinist Sally Potterton, the portraits were painted by illustrator Phil Galloway.

Last season's football may not have been an oil painting, but Norwich City are hoping fans will think the new kit is a little easier on the eye.

The club unveiled the new kit on this morning, describing the club's new couture as:

Carrying our famous yellow and green colours, the shirt features a white, yellow and green collar and sleeve trim along with jacquard fabric appearing in subtle stripes, giving the shirt a premium classic feel.

The portraits of the players in the new kit will be on display in the club's Fan Hub in the Norwich city centre.

Sam Jeffery, Head of Commercial Operations, said:

When we set out designing this season’s home kit in collaboration with Errea we had a classical, classy concept in mind, and I think that’s been delivered. A huge amount of time and effort has gone into this across our retail, marketing and communications teams, with the result being a launch campaign and shirt that we’re incredibly proud of.

The kit went on sale today.

Norwich aren't the first club to unveil a new kit though, League One Ipswich revealed it's eco-friendly shirt earlier this summer.