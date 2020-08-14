Watch Donovan Blake's report

Sailing has been a lifelong passion for Huntingdon's Giles Scott.

From taking to the water as a six-year-old at nearby Grafham Water to becoming an Olympic champion.

Now he's aiming to be part of the first crew from this country to win Sailing's biggest prize, the America's Cup.

Giles, 33, will be working alongside arguably the biggest name in sailing, Sir Ben Ainslie in a bid to win the much sought after prize.

In big boat racing in the America's cup the Tactician sits beside the helm and, generally speaking, tells the boat where to go on the racecourse and how to respond to your opponent. The Americas cup has changed a lot in the last few years... the rules for tactician shared between the helm and the tactician so it’s evolving into a bit of a dual role.

Giles will be helping sail a 75 foot monohull, capable of speeds in excess of 50 knots, or 60 mph. He compares the craft to that of an ocean-going F1 car.

The crews are hunkered down in cockpits. Ideally you don’t see the crew because if you can see them, they’re feeling breeze and slowing the boat down. The game is trying to keep things superlow windage wise, to look like a racing car in that regard.

It's the vessel Ineos Team UK will hope to race against New Zealand early next year to win the cup for the first time. However they'll have to do it with little knowledge of the teams - and craft - aiming to do exactly the same at the end of this year.

Pretty early on your know how you stack up, and you’ll know if you’ve made some good calls over the last two years or made some errors and it’s how you respond to either of those two situations, it’s going to be key to your success or failure in the cup for sure.

Giles and the crew will know more in due course. With practice on the south coast done, the craft is heading off to Auckland, ahead of the Challenger Selection series, to win the right to race for the America's Cup.