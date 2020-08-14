A man who robbed a shop in Huntingdon at knifepoint and threatened terrified staff has been jailed for almost ten years.

Christian Jordan, 48, entered Tesco Express in Werthiem Way at about 10.10pm on 8 October.

While inside he threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash.

The staff handed over more than £600 before he fled on foot towards Edison Bell Way, where he was stopped by officers who had been alerted to the robbery.

After checking CCTV images at the shop and seeing his clothing matched that of the robber, he was detained and searched.

During the search £525 in cash was found hidden in his shoe.

Meanwhile, a call from CCTV operators came in to say a man, believed to be Jordan, had been spotted coming out of some bushes by a nearby skatepark.

With help from the dog unit, officers searched the area and found a track leading to a further bundle of cash, totalling £105.

After denying involvement in police interview he was bailed for further investigations to take place, however he was arrested again on 22 January for outstanding offences.

A homemade knife, similar to the one used during the robbery in October, was found when officers searched Jordan and he was further arrested for possessing an offensive weapon.

While in custody he refused to leave his cell to be interviewed for those offences or the robbery, which he was re-arrested for as a result of the new evidence.

At Peterborough Crown Court Jordan, of High Street, Huntingdon, was jailed for nine years and nine months after he was found guilty of robbery and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.