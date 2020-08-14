Theatres in the region have given a cautious welcome to the news that live indoor performances can resume - but they say it will be a challenge to stage productions that are financially viable.

Lockdown restrictions will be eased again tomorrow (August 15) with small wedding receptions and 'close contact' beauty treatments resuming.

Casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centres will be allowed to reopen and there will be a trial to see if fans can safely be allowed back into sporting events.

Live indoor performances can also restart with social distancing restrictions and safety measures - but many say that will be a challenge.

Venues will have to operate at a significantly reduced capacity, which may mean some shows cost more than they are likely to make in ticket sales.

At St George's Theatre, in Great Yarmouth, they will only be able to have 60 people in their 200-seater venue.

General Manager Kev King said they had started showing films and were planning big shows over the bank holiday weekend - but he insisted lots of people were still concerned about heading out."We have seen a lack of confidence in customers," he said.

"They've contacted us to say 'is it a safe environment?' and 'do we have to wear masks?'

"We will accommodate whatever so that people come in to watch a film or come to an event and feel safe."

For many businesses who rely on a thriving entertainment industry, the return of live performances has come too late.

For 35 years, Ian Westbrook has been making sets and props - everything from dragon eggs for the Game of Thrones series to the host of curiosities that fill his workshop in Gorleston.

Now he's auctioning them online and closing the manufacturing side of his business, 3D Creations. Ten staff will be made redundant as Ian focuses on his design business instead.

"In June I looked at the figures and it didn't add up," he said.

By Christmas we would have gone bust.

"So I decided to pull the plug, pay everybody off and give people the chance to get other jobs before the mass tsunami of unemployment came because it's going to happen."