Watch Victoria Lampard's report

A Second World War veteran has been remembering his time as a prisoner of war on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Eddie Hunn is now 100-years-old but his time as a captive of the Japanese forces has stayed with him.

Eddie was just 21, serving with the Royal Norfolk regiment when he was captured by the Japanese in SIngapore.

He was taken to Changi jail and then forced to work on the Thai-Burma railway. The conditions were horrific and thousands died Eddie had Malaria, parasites and dengue fever and there was never enough food. His weight dropped to just 6 and a half stone

We used to have to kill 50 flies a day by hand before we were allowed any food at all. We'd hide in trees and bushes and we'd get sticks and we'd bang on it and the snakes would fall on the ground and we would kill them and eat the snakes.

Eddie also describes the clothing they had to wear:

We had loin cloths little white or black loin clothes and we used to wear those every day. We didn't have proper clothes.

Regiments from across East Anglia were on their way to the Middle East when Pearl Harbour was attacked and they were diverted to Singapore.

Eddie and his comrades were fighting the Japanese in Malaya for a matter of weeks before they were ordered to surrender.

Pauline Simpson, Chaplain to the Far East Prisoners of War, said the soldiers were fated to spend much of the war in captivity.

"By the time they arrived really the war there was sort of over. They arrived far too late and so all the 18th division were then in captivity for the next 3 and a half years."

Pauline's father was also captured. She has held many services at the Great Yarmouth memorial.

"If they saw a soldier in the distance they bowed and they'd keep bowing because they would then be beaten had they not done so."

While the country was celebrating the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, fighting was continuing in the Far East

It would be another three months before Japan surrendered after two atomic bombs were dropped on the country.

Helping to rehabilitate the prisoners as they began their journey home was Joan Rich from Felixstowe.

You couldn't sort of cuddle them or anything like make a fuss of them because they didn't want it. They wanted to be men.

Joan was serving with the military police in Alexandria

What Joan experienced, led her to a career in the NHS and at the age of 101 she still wants to help...raising money by doing circuits of her local park

"Even now it's still in them. They're never going to get over it."

VJ day is a chance to remember those who've lived with the long term effects of their ordeal and to pay tribute to their comrades who never came home.