The Princes Theatre in Clacton has made the decision to postpone all its remaining live shows this year - despite indoor performances being given the green light from this weekend.

The theatre, run by Tendring District Council, already announced that its pantomime would be pushed back to 2021 due to the "ongoing uncertainty surrounding performance restrictions."

The theatre says it will continue to be used as a wedding venue instead and will now concentrate on refurbishment works, while continuing to explore options such as live streaming shows.

Alex Porter, TDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said the theatre would use the time as an opportunity.

“Though disappointing that we cannot continue to bring fantastic live shows to the Princes Theatre at this time, we will spend the time wisely,” Councillor Porter said.

“Refurbishment that is difficult to factor into a busy schedule can be completed, and the theatre can continue to provide high-quality event space and act as a wedding venue.

“We are mindful though of the impact this has on us and the wider arts industry, which is why our theatre managers are leading the way as part of a national Arts Advocacy Group to support theatre into the future.”

From Saturday, socially distanced audiences will be allowed back into indoor venues, while wedding receptions of up to 30 people will also be permitted.

Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers will all be able to offer additional services, including front of face treatments such as eyebrow threading.

The lockdown restrictions were due to be eased on August 1, but a spike in coronavirus cases at the time resulted in them being paused for two weeks.