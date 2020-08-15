Northampton now has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the country following an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory in the town in the latest analysis of figures from Public Health England by the Press Association.
A total of 260 new cases were recorded in Northampton in the seven days to 11 August, the equivalent of 115.8 per 100,000 people - up from 34.7 in the previous seven days to 4 August.
The current infection rate in Leicester, which was subject to a local lockdown, is 68 cases per 100,000.
This is the week's update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in the Anglia region.
The figures, for the seven days to 11 August, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent three days (August 12-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
Local lockdown warning as coronavirus cases triple in a week in Northampton
Four more coronavirus deaths in the Anglia region - the highest daily figure for 13 days
The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 14 August on the Government's coronavirus online dashboard.
As well as Northampton, coronavirus cases have risen in the past week in Luton, Wellingborough, Corby, Peterborough, Cambridge and in a number of other areas.
Across the Anglia region there were 655 new cases in the week to 11 August, which is 9 people in every 100,000 in the population.
Most districts in the region have seen less than 10 new cases in the week.
New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 11 August
New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 4 August
Here is the full list of local authorities in the Anglia region, showing the rate of new cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to 11 August, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to 4 August in brackets
Northampton - 115.8 new cases per 100,000 (34.7 last week) - rising
Luton - 27.7 (18.3) - rising
Wellingborough - 25.1 (23.8) - rising
Corby - 22.2 (12.5) - rising
Peterborough - 19.3 (12.9) - rising
Cambridge - 13.6 (5.6) - rising
Kettering - 11.8 (5.9) - rising
Rutland - 10.0 (0.0) - rising
Milton Keynes - 8.2 (4.8) - rising
Hertsmere - 7.6 (6.7) - rising
Harborough - 6.4 (3.2) - rising
Huntingdonshire - 6.2 (7.9) - falling
Epping Forest - 6.1 (6.1) - static
St Albans - 6.1 (5.4) - rising
Fenland - 5.9 (4.9) -rising
Thurrock - 5.7 (1.7) - rising
Babergh - 5.4 (4.3) - rising
Brentwood - 5.2 (2.6) - rising
Dacorum - 5.2 (5.2) - static
South Kesteven - 4.9 (8.4) - falling
Central Bedfordshire - 4.9 (6.2) - falling
East Hertfordshire - 4.7 (0.7) - rising
Bedford - 4.6 (17.3) - falling
West Suffolk - 4.5 (3.9) - rising
East Cambridgeshire - 4.5 (1.1) - rising
Aylesbury Vale - 4.0 (4.5) - falling
Broadland - 3.8 (4.6) - falling
Ipswich - 3.7 (1.5) - rising
Stevenage - 3.4 (2.3) - rising
Castle Point - 3.3 (5.5) - falling
Braintree - 3.3 (3.3) - static
Welwyn Hatfield - 3.3 (8.1) - falling
Three Rivers - 3.2 (6.4) - falling
South Northamptonshire - 3.2 (3.2) - static
North Hertfordshire - 3.0 (2.2) - rising
Mid Suffolk - 2.9 (1.9) - rising
Breckland - 2.9 (3.6) - falling
Southend-on-Sea - 2.7 (1.6) - rising
Tendring - 2.7 (5.5) - falling
Daventry - 2.3 (7.0) - falling
Harlow - 2.3 (5.7) - falling
Chelmsford - 2.2 (6.2) - falling
Norwich - 2.1 (2.8) - falling
East Northamptonshire - 2.1 (22.2) - falling
Great Yarmouth - 2.0 (15.1) - falling
South Cambridgeshire - 1.9 (3.1) - falling
Maldon - 1.5 (3.1) - falling
South Norfolk - 1.4 (0.7) - falling
Uttlesford - 1.1 (2.2) - falling
Basildon - 1.1 (3.2) - falling
South Holland - 1.1 (3.2) - falling
Broxbourne - 1.0 (4.1) - falling
Colchester - 1.0 (1.5) - falling
North Norfolk - 1.0 (1.0) - static
East Suffolk - 0.8 (1.6) - falling
King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 0.7 (4.0) - falling
Rochford - 0.0 (1.1) - falling
Find out more about how coronavirus has affected the Anglia region
Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
Listen and subscribe to our podcast
All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus