Northampton now has the highest rate of new coronavirus infections in the country following an outbreak at the Greencore sandwich factory in the town in the latest analysis of figures from Public Health England by the Press Association.

A total of 260 new cases were recorded in Northampton in the seven days to 11 August, the equivalent of 115.8 per 100,000 people - up from 34.7 in the previous seven days to 4 August.

The current infection rate in Leicester, which was subject to a local lockdown, is 68 cases per 100,000.

This is the week's update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to 11 August, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two). The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 12-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Friday 14 August on the Government's coronavirus online dashboard.

As well as Northampton, coronavirus cases have risen in the past week in Luton, Wellingborough, Corby, Peterborough, Cambridge and in a number of other areas.

Across the Anglia region there were 655 new cases in the week to 11 August, which is 9 people in every 100,000 in the population.

Most districts in the region have seen less than 10 new cases in the week.

655 New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 11 August

480 New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region in the week to 4 August

Here is the full list of local authorities in the Anglia region, showing the rate of new cases per 100,000 population in the seven days to 11 August, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to 4 August in brackets