Police in Peterborough have launched a city-wide crackdown to tackle illegal car events and anti-social driving.

There have been more than 50 reports of drifting and car cruising in the city this year.

A dispersal order encompassing the majority of Peterborough will be in place this weekend to reduce the problem.

We are aware this is a major concern of residents over public safety and anti-social behaviour. The issues surround the loud music, cars shutting down roads, both the noise and dangerous driving from drifting, ASB which sometimes occurs at these events and the general litter and damage to the environment

The order gives police extra powers to move people on if they are causing harassment or distress to the public.

They can also seize cars belonging to the offenders and ban them from the city for 48 hours.

The area covered by the order is the entirety of Peterborough City encompassed by the Paston Parkway, Werrington Parkway, Hurn Road, Woodcroft Road, Castor Road, Marholm Road, Soke Parkway, River Nene, Nene Valley Railway Line, Great North Road (Water Newton Bypass), A1, A1(M) Great North Road, London Road, Broadway (Yaxley), Peterborough Road (Farcet), Stanground Bypass, Toll Road, City of Peterborough Boundary to River Nene, Northey Road, Pearces Road, Eyebury Road, Crowland Road, A47, A47 Eye Road and back onto the Paston Parkway.