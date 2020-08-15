Police have issued a warning about a dangerous high-strength batch of Donald Trump-shaped ecstasy pills.

A man in his 30s from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of supplying the orange tablets, which bear the likeness of the US president, said Bedfordshire Police.

Criminals are constantly finding new ways to sell their drugs and make them more appealing. We have seen MDMA tablets created to look like a number of culturally popular items before and a recent example of this is the 'Donald Trumps'

Police say the 'Donald Trumps' are dangerous tablets that contain extremely high levelsof MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm.

"If you come across these or any other type of drug, please do not take them for your own safety, as you can never be sure what these pills contain."