A copy of Ed Sheeran's first homemade CD is being put up for auction.

The Suffolk singer made around 20 copies of the album called 'Spinning Man' when he was 13 years old - but only gave one away.

The CD was found in a drawer where it had been "forgotten" for many years by a friend of his relatives.

"At the time Ed Sheeran was this just this wee, ginger-haired busker and he thought nothing of it", the man's brother, Kevin, said.

"He didn't realise he would go on to be one of the world's biggest pop stars."

In his book, 'Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey', Ed said he wrote the songs after his first love left him heartbroken.

"In 2004, I made my very first album, Spinning Man, named after a picture that my dad had," he said.

"I burnt the CDs myself and made the covers. There were 14 songs, and they were all songs that rhymed.

"There are probably 20 copies of Spinning Man in existence, and I have 19 of them. I don't want anyone else to get hold of a copy."

Kevin said he was impressed when he heard the CD.

"Most of the other CDs - or all the other CDs, as far as I know - have a sticker on the disk, saying 'Ed Sheeran Spinning Man', he said.

"But for this one he'd run out of stickers so he wrote his name on the disc and handed it to my brother. So it might be the only signed copy."

The album is expected to sell for £10,000 when it goes under the hammer at Omega Auctions next month.