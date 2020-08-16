This video of the roads near the Army & Navy roundabout in Chelmsford was filmed by Courtney Dean

Chelmsford and surrounding areas in Essex has been hit by flash flooding as two inches of rain fell in two hours. It was more rain than normally falls in an entire month.

The deluge hit on Saturday afternoon by the Met Office is warning for more downpours across the Anglia region on Sunday and Monday.

Many parts of the region were affected by torrential showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Writtle near Chelmsford recorded 40 mm (1.6 inches) of rain in an hour on Saturday afternoon and more than 50 mm (2 inches) within two hours.

Normally in Writtle, the average rainfall for the whole month of August is 52 mm.

This video from Chelmsford was posted on Twitter by Ben Camis

Other areas of the region were hit by torrential rain and more heavy showers are forecast.

The Met Office says in its severe weather warning: "Some locations within the warning area may miss the thunderstorms altogether, but where they do occur 30-40 mm of rain may fall in an hour with the potential for 60-90 mm in a few hours.

"The most likely areas to see the larger totals are in the East of England and then the East Midlands during the afternoon and evening."

Rainfall totals in the Anglia region on Saturday 15 August 2020 and into Sunday