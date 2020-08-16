More than 100 people had to leave their homes overnight after a major gas main caught fire in Peterborough.

Crews were called to the fire on Hyholmes in North Bretton just after midnight on Sunday 15 August.

They discovered a big fire in a building affecting a gas mains supply.

Gas emergency service Cadent were also called to the site and engineers are working with the emergency services to put out the fire as soon as possible and cut off the affected gas main, whilst also maintaining the gas supplies to the local residents.

Firefighters set up hose reels to prevent the fire spreading to nearby homes.

A 100 metre cordon was set up around the area and residents were sent to shelter in The Cresset centre.

The fire was burning for about six hours, but no one was hurt and people were allowed to return to their homes this afternoon around 1pm.

Police, ambulance, gas and electric teams are working together to try to reduce and also stop the gas from leaking, which is currently on fire.