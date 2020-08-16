The mother of PC Andrew Harper has written a letter to Harry Dunn's alleged killer urging her to return to the UK.

PC Harper, 28, was killed as he tried to stop thieves stealing a quad bike in Berkshire on 15 August lat year.

Debbie Adlam says she and Harry's mum Charlotte have bonded over the tragic loss of their sons.

Debbie said she wrote the letter the day after the anniversary of her son's death asking Anne Sacoolas to consider how both families had experienced their "world falling apart".

Harry was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year.

Sacoolas was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity following the collision and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

The letter by Debbie Adlam, seen by the PA news agency, reads: "On August 15 last year my son Andrew was dragged for over a mile by thieves stealing a quad bike.

"Andrew was a young police officer who had just got married 4 weeks earlier.

"I will not go into details of Andrews injuries, suffice to say they were horrific as were Harry's.

"As a mother yourself, can you begin to imagine if what happened to Andrew and Harry had happened to one of your children?

"Charlotte and I have to live through having to face this reality every day and night."

"Harry's family are going through the most awful time and lots of us are trying our best to support them.

"Charlotte is a mother like you and me. It is all about our children. Harry's family are languishing, left to find a way to to deal with the fact that you left without any apparent concern for those left behind to pick up the pieces.

"Things will inevitably get worse for them but I imagine for yourself and your family too. You too have children, they will want to feel loved and respected as they grow, but by allowing the current situation to carry on you risk them spending their lives in the shadow of what is happening now and how it has been handled.

"They could experience more negativity than you may have realised if things are not looked at and handled in a sensitive and decent manner for all concerned."<

She concluded her letter to Sacoolas by saying: "I am sure you were scared at the time and perhaps badly advised, but it is not too late.

"This is not going to go away, so please bring an end to this current situation and give Harry's family and your own a better future.

"You all deserve to live more peacefully than anyone can possibly be at the moment."

Harry's mother Charlotte said she is "blown away by Debbie's love and support."

"For another mother who is suffering as intensely as she is, her unselfish act in writing this letter just shows the power of the human spirit and how kind people in this country really are."