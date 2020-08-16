Torrential rain has left roads closed and the beach off limits in the North Norfolk resort of Sheringham.

The storm left roads underwater and sent rain water surging through the streets.

Brown discharge flooded into the sea and lifeguards had to put up red flags to stop swimmers going into the water.

Norfolk Police said three roads had to be closed and there were reports another sinkhole had opened up on Cromer Road near Tesco and the fire station.

North Norfolk District Council say they've opened up a helpline for people who've suffered flooding.

The council leader said she was in Sheringham and West Runton with officers doing what she could to support local residents @NorthNorfolkDC helpline open if you need assistance 01263 516000