Police have applied for a closure order on a former Luton pub after reports it was being used for drug taking and the illegal sex trade. Residents living close to the premises in Old Bedford Road reported suspicious behaviour both inside and in the garden to Bedfordshire Police in June.Officers attended the address and found drugs, weapons and other evidence that suggested it was being used for illicit purposes. The police say that thanks to partnership working and the support of residents, they have now managed to secure the closure of the property.

Cllr Jacqui Burnett, Portfolio Holder for Safer and Stronger Communities, said: “As with all areas of our town, residents of High Town should not have to endure living in an area where there is anti social behaviour going on and they don’t feel comfortable in their own community.

“I’m really pleased that by working with our partners and with the help of the local community, who had to endure this behaviour for a number of weeks, we have now been able to deal with this by putting a closure order in place.”

Luton Community Team Inspector Richard Cunningham, said: “We would like to thank the residents for their ongoing support of our work to secure the premises. Hopefully now that the closure order has been put in place, the local community will feel safer in their neighbourhood.

"We also offer support to help women concerned in the illegal sex trade, as well as vulnerable people struggling with addiction.”