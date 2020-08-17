Watch a report from ITV Anglia's Stuart Leithes

The owner of a crisp company in Cambridgeshire has said he's determined to rebuild after his factory was destroyed in a fire.

The Corkers factory in Pymoor, near Ely, was totally destroyed by the fire on 30 May, but a planning is now underway to rebuild it within 18 months.

Video from the scene shows the extent of the devastation caused by the fire:

The fire saw crews from Norfolk and Suffolk brought into Cambridgeshire on the afternoon of 30 May; at its height, around 60 firefighters were on the scene.

Nobody was hurt and it is believed the fire was started by an electrical fault.

Production of the crisps has been outsourced since the fire but owner Ross Taylor said he is determined to return to the Pymoor site, which was the family's potato farm before the factory was built in 2010.

"I’ve lost all my family’s heritage, it's all gone," he said.

"This was our farm and where my grandfather and his father built things, this is where I was brought up."

Mr Taylor admitted the fire had been a "life changing experience".

He added: "[It was] a huge shock to us and everyone that worked here and it's taken us a lot of weeks to pick up the pieces and get a plan and decide on a rebuild strategy."